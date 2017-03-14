Did you know it’s National Nutrition Month? Here are some healthy snack ideas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- March is National Nutrition Month. It's a reminder to make healthier food choices. Kerry Clifford, a registered dietitian with Fresh Thyme Farmers Market joins FOX6 WakeUp to talk planning ahead and the color theory.

Plan ahead: Snacks are a part of a healthy diet! Studies show that eating 5-6 times per day can not only manage our weight, but also keep us focused and improve digestion. Try pre-planning your snacks so that you aren’t making last minute decisions when you’re extra hungry. For example, pairing a veggie with a healthy fat or protein, like Pre-cut Jicama and Guacamole or a fruit with our home made Peanut Butter Yogurt Dip.

Got Colors?: When shopping for the week ahead, be sure to stock up on an abundance of fruits and vegetables. Your plate should consist of 3 vibrantly colored fruits and vegetables with a lean protein on the side.

Showcase pre-made vegetable medley recipe.

RECIPES:

Yogurt ‘N Peanut Butter Dip

Serves: 4

Portion: ¼ cup

Ingredients:

2 tbsp. Plain, non-fat Icelandic yogurt

2 tsp. Fresh Thyme Honey

1/8 tsp. Fresh Thyme Ground Cinnamon Spice

¼ cup Organic Fresh Thyme Creamy Peanut Butter

Instructions:

In a mixing bowl combine peanut butter, honey, yogurt and cinnamon. Mix until smooth. Serve immediately with raw veggies or fruit.

Vegetable Medley Recipe

Serves 4

Portion 1 cup

Ingredients:

4 cups vegetables of your choice

2 TB Fresh Thyme Olive Oil

1 TB Lemon Juice

1 tsp Garlic Powder

1 tsp Black Pepper

Instructions:

Pre-heat your oven to 400 degrees. Rinse and chop your veggie (Brussels Sprouts, Cauliflower, Radish, Zucchini, Beets). Drizzle your veggies with Olive Oil, Lemon Juice, Garlic Powder and pepper. Roast for 40 minutes or until crunchy