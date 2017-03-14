Lake Effect Snow WARNING for Racine and Kenosha Cos until 1pm

Eddie Lacy’s agent says running back to join Seahawks

Posted 11:21 am, March 14, 2017, by , Updated at 12:12PM, March 14, 2017

SEATTLE  — Eddie Lacy’s agent says the former Green Bay running back is joining the Seattle Seahawks.

Lacy’s management group, Sports Trust Advisors, said Tuesday on Twitter that the four-year veteran has agreed to terms with the Seahawks. Seattle has been plagued by injuries at the position in recent years.

Lacy was the Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2013, when he rushed for 1,178 yards and 11 touchdowns. He also ran for more than 1,100 yards in 2014, but has since been slowed by injuries and lost favor with Packers coach Mike McCarthy at times.

Last season, Lacy played in only five games, sidelined by ankle problems.

GREEN BAY, WI – SEPTEMBER 25: Eddie Lacy #27 of the Green Bay Packers runs against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field on September 25, 2016 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Packers defeated the Lions 34-27. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)
