Former UWM employee who admitted to saving child porn on work computer sentenced to prison

MILWAUKEE COUNTY — 59-year-old Jack Hay, a former UW-Milwaukee employee accused of saving child pornography on his work computer has been sentenced to prison.

Hay in February pleaded guilty to one count of possession of child pornography. Two other charges were dismissed.

On Tuesday, March 14th, Hay was sentenced to serve three years in prison, and three years extended supervision. He must register as a sex offender, and he is not allowed to have access to the internet for pornographic/child porn websites.

Hay was fired from his job at UWM. He worked as a bookkeeper for the transportation office.

A criminal complaint indicates on August 26th, 2016, UWM police received an anonymous tip from a university employee that Hay had saved child porn on school computers.

According to the complaint, UWM investigators retrieved the images from Hay’s work computer and determined “16 total images had been saved to the work computer that represented child pornography.”

During an interview with investigators, Hay “initially denied saving any images on his UWM work computer, but then eventually explained that he clicked on the pictures and deliberately saved them individually as he viewed pornography while at work,” according to the complaint. The images recovered are of children aged 14 and younger.

UWM police also executed a search warrant of Hay’s apartment on Whitnall Avenue in Milwaukee on August 26th. According to a 28-page document, investigators found hard copies of child pornography and multiple pieces of kids costume jewelry.

One of Hay’s neighbors said she was home when Hay was arrested.

“They brought a bunch of evidence out. It was awhile. It was a big procedure,” said Beata Fromme, a neighbor

Hay later pleaded not guilty to the charges. But Fromme and others did not know what was going on initially.

“I was upset that the landlord or somebody else didn’t notify the people that have kids around here,” said Corey Czerwinski, a neighbor.

“I have a seven-year-old and I would have liked to have someone at least say, ‘hey, there’s a man next door who’s being charged with child pornography,'” Fromme said.

UW-Milwaukee issued a statement on the Hay case on November 1st. It reads as follows: