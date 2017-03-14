General Mitchell International Airport sees delays, cancellations due to East Coast snowstorm

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- The snowstorm impacting the East Coast can be felt right here in Milwaukee. It's causing a lot of headaches for many travelers at Milwaukee's General Mitchell International Airport.

They say patience is a virtue.

"I had a flight cancellation to Chicago this morning and then a second cancellation to Chicago," said Robin Daun, Hartland resident.

A phrase many airlines travelers had to keep in mind on Tuesday, as the effect of an East Coast snowstorm ripple across the country.

"All morning I hadn't had any cancellations. I thought I was on a good streak. It didn't happen that way when I pulled in is when they cancelled my flight," said Daun.

Several travelers inside Milwaukee's General Mitchell Airport, are being hit with delay after delay. The overnight snowfall in southeast Wisconsin had many on edge.

"When we went to bed last night it was still snowing so I didn't know what the state of the roads would be or what the weather was going to be like," said Melissa Westphal, West Bend resident.

Airport officials say that the majority of flights originating from East Coast cities have been cancelled and the disruption of those flights could carry over the next several days.

"At first we were delayed and then we were told that the flight wouldn't leave until after 6:00 [p.m.]. We have no connecting flight and we were told that if we came back tomorrow there was a chance -- and then oh we can't get you on tomorrow either," said Jeff Schmittinger, Town of Genesee, Waukesha County resident.

Other travelers are keeping their fingers crossed for a timely departure.

"Our flight originates from the southwest and it's coming into Milwaukee. As of right now it is still leaving on time," said Thomas Horvath, New Berlin resident.

Arline officials say all that you can do is stay in touch with the airlines and take advantage of email and text alerts to check your flight status.