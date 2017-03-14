× Good City Brewing looks to expand and add a rooftop bar

MILWAUKEE — Good City Brewing is looking to expand.

Those with the craft brewery on Milwaukee’s east side want to add a rooftop patio and private event space.

The owners have asked for a $400,000 loan to help fund the expansion, which would take over Crank Daddy’s Bicycle Works’ storefront next door.

The added space would also give them more room to add a canning line and expand their beer cellar.

The goal is for completion of the patio and expansion during the summer of 2017.

