I-41 to CLOSE near Slinger Tuesday night to allow for removal of 4 semis after chain-reaction crash

SLINGER — I-41 will CLOSE between State Highway 60 and State Highway 145 beginning at 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 14th to allow for the removal of four semis that remain along the roadway after Monday’s chain-reaction crash that involved approximately 60 vehicles, as snow fell in SE Wisconsin.

The roadway will remain CLOSED until Wednesday morning.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office and Wisconsin State Patrol will be removing these vehicles.

Interstate 41 southbound will be closed at State Highway 60 to all traffic starting at 7:00 p.m. Tuesday. It’ll reopen around midnight Wednesday.

NO southbound traffic will be allowed to enter onto I-41 from State Highway 60. All southbound traffic will be routed off at State Highway 60. Southbound traffic should continue East on State Highway 60 to Highway 45 southbound.

Interstate 41 northbound will have a lane closure near the accident scene starting at approximately 8:30 p.m. I-41 northbound traffic can continue north at this time, but it is asked that motorists reduce speeds and use extra caution.

There will be a period of time after 8:30 p.m. that Interstate 41 northbound will be closed to all traffic. When that happens, northbound traffic will be routed onto Highway 45 northbound at the split. The on-ramp to I-41 from Highway 145 will be closed at that time. When re-routed, northbound traffic should exit at State Highway 60 and continue WEST to I-41 northbound.

It is anticipated that the northbound closure will re-open during the morning hours of March 15th.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, around 10:45 a.m. Monday, as snow fell, a chain-reaction, multiple-vehicle crash happened on I-41 between Sherman Road and Hillside Road in the Town of Polk.

There were approximately 30 vehicles directly involved in the crash — including eight semis, three heavy trucks (such as dump trucks and box-cargo trucks) and at least 12 passenger vehicles.

Additionally, there were 30 vehicles that wound up leaving the roadway as a result of the initial chain-reaction crash.

These vehicles weren’t damaged. They were removed from the ditch and allowed to continue.

I-41SB was CLOSED for more than six hours.

Sheriff’s officials said it may take several weeks to conclude this investigation.

Remaining at the scene of the incident as of 8:15 p.m. Monday are four tractor trailer rigs for later removal when the weather and road conditions permit.

All other units were removed with the collection of damaged vehicles being taken to a nearby truck stop for further investigation and collection of information.

There were five people transported to area hospitals, all with non-life threatening injuries.

Sheriff’s officials said this incident may have been a result of another multi-unit crash backup that was being handled by the State Patrol just south of this scene.

Contributing to all of these incidents, Sheriff’s officials said, was drivers driving too fast on the snow covered roads — and whiteout conditions.

Officials responded to 97 crash related calls involving an estimated 300 units between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. in Washington County.