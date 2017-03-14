“It’s disappointing:” 3 Walgreens targeted by thieves in 3 days; armed robbers get away with opioid drugs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Three Milwaukee area Walgreens stores were robbed within three days. The suspects weren't after cash. Police say in at least one case, they were looking to steal drugs.

Two of the robberies occurred on Milwaukee's south side. The third happened in Menomonee Falls -- where this kind of crime is generally rare.

"It's one thing to happen a few miles south, but for it to happen in Menomonee Falls, it's kind of startling for sure," said Ty Schmidt, shopper.

Police are looking for two men, caught on camera in the Appleton Avenue store just before midnight on Friday, March 10th.

"Armed with a gun, they jumped the consultation counter, took the pharmacist at gunpoint and demanded some opioid drugs -- specifically Percocet and Oxycodone," said Mark Waters, Menomonee Falls assistant police chief.

Waters said the suspects filled a black duffel bag with the prescription painkillers and ran off. The crime, he said, points to the growing number of people addicted to opioids both in the city and the suburbs.

"There's no doubt about it. There's an epidemic in today's society, and the opiate problem is causing these robberies of pharmacies," said Waters.

Milwaukee police are also investigating two similar Walgreens robberies from last week. One on March 8th on South 27th and Layton -- and another on March 10th near Howell Wilbur.

Waters said they could be connected to the one in Menomonee Falls.

"It's disappointing. We moved here a little while ago to think that our kids would be safe and where we wouldn't have to grow up in an environment where we wouldn't have to worry about those things. But we find out later that it's here too," said Janet Williams, shopper.

Waters said the pharmacist was not injured during the robbery.

If you have any information about the suspects, you are asked to call police.