“Kind of crazy:” Lake effect snow makes for messy morning commute in Racine County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RACINE -- It was another messy morning in Racine County Tuesday, March 14th -- with intense lake effect snow. Several inches came down in a few short hours and visibility was near zero in some spots.

Near whiteout conditions took over on Tuesday morning in Racine County. Multiple vehicles ended up veering off Highway 32.

Plow drivers did their best to keep up with the fast-falling flakes. Crews used heavy duty equipment to make multiple passes in the same area, as drivers tried to stay safe.

"Be cautious. You never know when you are going to hit some black ice or anything," said Donovan Henderson, driver.

James Ellis was up several times overnight, making sure his job in the morning was a bit easier. He had hoped to put his shovel away for the rest of the winter -- but Mother Nature clearly had a different idea.

"It is kind of crazy because last month it was warm, and now it is snowing again," said Ellis.

Classes were in session Tuesday for students in the Racine Unified School District.