Looking for a job? Meijer store in West Bend looks to fill 200+ positions

WEST BEND — Looking for a job? Meijer is looking to hire team members for its new store opening in West Bend. The store will be hosting a hiring event Wednesday March 15th and Thursday, March 16th at the Washington County Fair Park and Conference Center.

According to a news release from Meijer, the retailer is seeking candidates in all departments for its new store. More than 200 positions are available, including clerks, cake decorators, customer service, cashiers, receiving and meat cutters.

Starting pay will be based on experience level and specific skills.

Meijer team members receive weekly pay, team member discounts and flexible schedules. They also have access to health insurance options and the opportunity for 401k retirement planning.

Potential candidates can also begin the hiring process by applying online. Enter “West Bend” in the location search field and click search. Hourly candidates can apply by clicking on the positions listed.

The hiring event will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday. The Washington County Fair Park and Conference Center is located at 3000 Highway PV, West Bend, Wisconsin, 53095.