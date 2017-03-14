LIVE VIDEO: See the snow pile up with the FOX6 Snow Stick web cam
Lake Effect Snow WARNING for Racine and Kenosha Cos until 10:00 a.m. Tuesday
Monitor any closings, cancellations or delays in southeast Wisconsin

March 14

Posted 4:12 am, March 14, 2017, by
  • Seen on TV

    February 9

  • Seen on TV

    January 27

  • Seen on TV

    February 12

  • Seen on TV

    February 4

  • Seen on TV

    March 4

  • Seen on TV

    March 11

  • Seen on TV

    March 13

  • Seen on TV

    January 14

  • Seen on TV

    March 8

  • Seen on TV

    March 1

  • Seen on TV

    March 9

  • Seen on TV

    March 10

  • Seen on TV

    December 8