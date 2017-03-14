× Milwaukee County medical examiner IDs 4 men who died while clearing snow

MILWAUKEE — Officials with the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office on Tuesday, March 14th identified four men who died while removing snow Monday, March 13th.

The medical examiner on Monday afternoon announced the death of a 64-year-old man who collapsed while shoveling snow on Park Avenue in South Milwaukee. He was pronounced dead shortly before 11:00 a.m. Officials have identified him as Edward Madson of South Milwaukee.

A 76-year-old man, identified as William Kopydlowski of Milwaukee, collapsed while snowblowing on Milwaukee’s south side. He was pronounced dead around 2:30 p.m.

On Monday evening, the medical examiner was called to a third death related to snow removal. A 68-year-old man, identified as John Rosemeyer of Milwaukee, collapsed while shoveling snow near South Layton and Mitchell. He was pronounced dead at 5:46 p.m.

A fourth man, identified as Gartha Lowery of Milwaukee, was pronounced dead at 5:44 p.m. on the north side of Milwaukee. The 78-year-old man was found unresponsive in his vehicle after shoveling snow earlier in the day. Officials say Lowery had a history of heart disease and he had open heart surgery in the past.