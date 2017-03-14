× Pedestrian struck, killed by semi while walking on US 151 in Dodge County

DODGE COUNTY — The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office responded to a fatal crash involving a pedestrian Monday night, March 13th.

It happened on US 151 at Highway 33 in the Township of Beaver Dam around 9:30 p.m.

The preliminary investigation shows that a 19-year-old man was walking northbound on US 151 in the left traffic lane when he was struck by a northbound semi, operated by a 46-year-old man. There were no other vehicles or occupants involved in the crash.

The driver of the semi-tractor was uninjured in the crash. The 19-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene by the Dodge County Medical Examiner.

The identity of the victim is being withheld pending family notification.

Assisting at the scene was: Beaver Dam Police, Beaver Dam Fire Department and Paramedics, and the Dodge County Emergency Response Team.

The crash remains under investigation by the Dodge County Crash Investigation Team.