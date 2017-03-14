× Police: Threatening note found in bathroom at Fond du Lac High School

FOND DU LAC — Fond du Lac police said Tuesday, March 14th they’re investigating a threatening note found in a bathroom at Fond du Lac High School.

Police said the note made reference to a threat taking place on “Wednesday.”

School officials immediately notified police — and police said both law enforcement and administration officials do not believe this threat to be credible.

However, out of an abundance of caution, there will be an increased police presence in and around the school on Wednesday, March 15th.