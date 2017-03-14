President Donald Trump releases tax info ahead of MSNBC TV report

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The White House says President Donald Trump made more than $150 million in income in 2005 and paid $38 million in income taxes that year.

The acknowledgement comes as MSNBC host Rachel Maddow said Tuesday night, March 14th she obtained part of President Trump’s 2005 tax forms.

The White House pushed back pre-emptively, saying that publishing those returns would be illegal.

It says, “You know you are desperate for ratings when you are willing to violate the law to push a story about two pages of tax returns from over a decade ago.”

The White House added that it is “totally illegal to steal and publish tax returns” and is bashing the “dishonest media.”

President Trump refused to release his tax returns during the campaign, claiming he was under audit.