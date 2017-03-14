Recognize this man? Milwaukee police searching for Batteries Plus Bulbs shoplifting suspect

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are looking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in connection to a shoplifting incident that took place at Batteries Plus Bulbs located near 76th and Dean Road.

According to police, around 10:00 a.m. January 18th, a suspect entered the business, stole two car batteries off a shelf and then fled from the store. The same suspect is believed to be responsible for a similar incident that occurred at the same store on January 13th.

Police describe the suspect as a black male, 20-30 years old, around 5’8″ tall, and 200 pounds with a dark complexion. He was last seen wearing a black skull cap, black pants, and a black coat with “Grand Prix” on the back.

Anyone with information is asked to call Milwaukee Police Department District Four at 414-935-7241.