Report: Packers sign Davon House, Jayrone Elliott; Datone Jones goes to the Vikings
GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers are keeping busy during the off-season — and that was definitely the case on Tuesday, March 14th.
Ian Rapoport, with the NFL Network and NFL.com. reports that cornerback Davon House is returning to the Packers for a one-year deal worth roughly $3.5 million.
The Packers themselves announced on Tuesday that they have resigned linebacker Jayrone Elliott.
Meanwhile, the Minnesota Vikings announced on Tuesday they have signed defensive end Datone Jones. It’s reportedly a one-year deal with $3.75 million with a chance to make $5 million.
