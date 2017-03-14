LIVE VIDEO: Manitowoc PD holds news conference about 2 students who brought loaded gun to school

Report: Packers sign Davon House, Jayrone Elliott; Datone Jones goes to the Vikings

Posted 5:01 pm, March 14, 2017, by , Updated at 05:03PM, March 14, 2017

NASHVILLE, TN - DECEMBER 6: Davon House #31 of the Jacksonville Jaguars makes an interception against the Tennessee Titans during the game at Nissan Stadium on December 6, 2015 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

GREEN BAY —  The Green Bay Packers are keeping busy during the off-season — and that was definitely the case on Tuesday, March 14th.

Ian Rapoport, with the NFL Network and NFL.com. reports that cornerback Davon House is returning to the Packers for a one-year deal worth roughly $3.5 million.

The Packers themselves announced on Tuesday that they have resigned linebacker Jayrone Elliott.

Meanwhile, the Minnesota Vikings announced on Tuesday they have signed defensive end Datone Jones. It’s reportedly a one-year deal with $3.75 million with a chance to make $5 million.

