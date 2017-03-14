× Report: Packers sign Davon House, Jayrone Elliott; Datone Jones goes to the Vikings

GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers are keeping busy during the off-season — and that was definitely the case on Tuesday, March 14th.

Ian Rapoport, with the NFL Network and NFL.com. reports that cornerback Davon House is returning to the Packers for a one-year deal worth roughly $3.5 million.

#Packers are bringing back CB Davon House, as @TomSilverstein said. House gets 1-yr, roughly $3.5M, source said (while visiting Pitt today). — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 14, 2017

The Packers themselves announced on Tuesday that they have resigned linebacker Jayrone Elliott.

Meanwhile, the Minnesota Vikings announced on Tuesday they have signed defensive end Datone Jones. It’s reportedly a one-year deal with $3.75 million with a chance to make $5 million.

DE Datone Jones' deal with the Vikings: One year, $3.75 million with the chance to make $5 million, source says. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 14, 2017

