× Resolution adopted: Committee okays $27K for repairs, upgrades to Humboldt Park facilities

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Board’s Parks Committee adopted a resolution Tuesday, March 13th to allocate $27,000 for repairs and upgrades to the Humboldt Park restroom facilities.

A news release issued on Tuesday indicates the county’s $27,000 grant will match $4,000 from the Humboldt Park Friends group and $23,000 from a private account that is funded by a portion of all beverage sales at the beer garden.

Improvements to Humboldt Park Beer pavilion would include installing new tile floors, new faucets, new mirrors, new ADA compliant sinks, new bathroom stalls, new toilets, baby changing stations in bot bathrooms, and new floor drains, make repairs to window and repairs the historic brick walls.

Action on this plan was taken on Tuesday apparently to ensure that repairs are done before the beer garden opens in May.

The resolution still needs the okay of the full County Board.