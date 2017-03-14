× Slick the California sea lion dies at the Milwaukee County Zoo

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Zoo announced on Tuesday, March 14th the passing of Slick the California sea lion. He died on Friday.

Zoo officials say at 30 years of age, Slick was believed to be the oldest living California sea lion in human care. In the wild, male sea lions live an average of 8 to 10 years.

Slick was the dominant male at Oceans of Fun, and a favorite among guests to the Milwaukee County Zoo. During his life, he sired 8 beautiful pups.

Zoo officials say while living at Oceans of Fun, Slick was a loved member of its family. He had an affinity for people, often deciding to hang out with his trainers for daily back rubs and affection. He could always be counted on to bring smiles and kisses to our days. Throughout his life, he taught many trainers, and impacted all of us positively every day.