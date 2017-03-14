Southeast Wisconsin digging out after snowstorm; nearly 16 inches fell in Newburg

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN -- Southeast Wisconsin is digging out Tuesday, March 14th after a snowstorm dropped more than a foot of snow in some areas. This, as a Lake Effect Snow Warning remains in effect for Racine and Kenosha Counties until 10 a.m.

The hardest hit areas were in Ozaukee and Washington Counties -- with 15.6 inches of snow in Newburg, 13.6 inches in Jackson, and 13 inches of snow recorded in Germantown.

Here is a running list of snow totals for Monday, March 13th.

Here are the latest estimates. Heaviest snowfall remains 15.6 inches in Newburg in Washington County. #swiwx pic.twitter.com/5g19iglvuH — NWS Milwaukee (@NWSMKX) March 14, 2017

According to the Washington County Sheriff's Office, around 10:45 a.m. Monday, a chain-reaction, multiple-vehicle crash happened on I-41 between Sherman Road and Hillside Road in the Town of Polk.

There were approximately 30 vehicles directly involved in the crash -- including eight semis, three heavy trucks (such as dump trucks and box-cargo trucks) and at least 12 passenger vehicles. There were 30 vehicles that wound up leaving the roadway as a result of the initial chain-reaction crash.

Additionally, 18 vehicles were involved in a chain-reaction crash on I-41 near the 41/45 split near Richfield in Washington County Monday afternoon.

The National Weather Service says an additional 1 to 2 inches of snow is possible Tuesday, March 14th -- mainly close to Lake Michigan.

