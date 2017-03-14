Start clearing the clutter and cashing in, but how? Financial expert explains how

MILWAUKEE -- Turns out a little spring cleaning can do more than just spruce up your home. It could tidy up y our bank account too. Financial professional Nick Foulks with Drake & Associates joins Real Milwaukee to talk about how you can start clearing the clutter and cashing in.
- First you've got to gather the clutter you don`t need. Then decide if you`re going to keep, donate or toss.
- If things are broken, stained or unusable just toss them.
- Donating to charity may not give you money right now, but keep track of the items you donate and you may be able to deduct them from your taxes next year.
- If you want to sell items but don`t want to do a garage sale, use websites like ebay, etsy or even a Facebook Garage Sale page in your community.