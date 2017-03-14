Suspended from MPD after disorderly conduct charges were filed, 12 months probation for Edmund Estacio

MILWAUKEE COUNTY — 43-year-old Edmund Estacio charged with a count of disorderly conduct for an alleged incident that happened in the Village of Brown Deer on May 19th, 2016 has been sentenced to probation.

A jury on February 2nd found Estacio guilty of one misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct, domestic abuse assessments. Estacio was a Milwaukee police officer at the time. After charges were filed, he was suspended from the department pending the outcome of the criminal and internal investigation.

In court on Tuesday, March 14th, Estacio was sentenced to serve 90 days in the House of Correction, with credit for three days time served. That sentence was stayed, and Estacio was instead placed on probation for 12 months — with 15 days in the HOC, conditional time. That conditional time was stayed pending a review on June 14th.

The incident for which Estacio was charged happened in the Village of Brown Deer on May 19th, 2016.

According to a criminal complaint, officers were called to a Brown Deer home at the Park Plaza apartment complex because a woman reported Estacio refused to leave. She stated Estacio “was outside her residence banging on her windows and refusing to leave.” She apparently told Estacio she was calling the police and he still refused to leave.

The woman told officers “she had received 33 missed calls from the defendant between 11:08 p.m. and 11:29 p.m.” — and he “continued to bang on her windows while she was on the phone with the police.” The complaint indicates the woman “felt intimidated” by Estacio.

When confronted by officers, the complaint says Estacio admitted he went to the woman’s residence and that “he has called her in the past 53 times in a row to get her to answer the phone.” He stated that “I can’t believe she crossed the line by calling the police.” He further stated, “Do me a favor and not [sic] tell her to get a restraining order.”