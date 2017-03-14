× We Energies: 4,000+ customers without power along Milwaukee/Wauwatosa border

MILWAUKEE/WAUWATOSA — The We Energies Outage Map indicates more than 4,000 customers are without power along the Milwaukee/Wauwatosa border on Tuesday afternoon, March 14th.

We Energies is reporting roughly 2,900 customers are without power in Wauwatosa and 1,800 customers in Milwaukee.

We Energies officials say a contractor digging near Hart Park struck an underground cable causing the outage. Crews are now isolating the area, so they can begin making repairs.

CLICK HERE to view the We Energies Outage Map

