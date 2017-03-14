× But why? “Clear Knee Mom Jeans” baffle online shoppers

Have you ever wanted a pair of jeans that show off your kneecaps?

Well, Nordstrom has the product for you!

Below, you’ll see what Nordstrom.com calls “Clear Knee Mom Jeans.” Made by Topshop, the $95 jeans feature clear plastic kneecap covers sewn in.

They are also cropped below the knee, and fit high on the waist, making them so-called “Mom Jeans.”

Nordstrom.com says the jeans have a “futuristic feel.”

It’s unclear how many people have actually bought them.