But why? “Clear Knee Mom Jeans” baffle online shoppers
Have you ever wanted a pair of jeans that show off your kneecaps?
Well, Nordstrom has the product for you!
Below, you’ll see what Nordstrom.com calls “Clear Knee Mom Jeans.” Made by Topshop, the $95 jeans feature clear plastic kneecap covers sewn in.
They are also cropped below the knee, and fit high on the waist, making them so-called “Mom Jeans.”
Nordstrom.com says the jeans have a “futuristic feel.”
It’s unclear how many people have actually bought them.