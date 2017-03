Poor Olly might just be the worst competitor ever — but when it comes to pure hilarity, he’s a big winner.

The Jack Russell Terrier has become a viral star, thanks to a comically bad obstacle run at the 2017 Crufts Dog Show in the UK.

British spectators couldn’t get enough as Olly ran wild around the course — leaping, sprinting and even face-planting a botched jump!

He may not have scored well, but Olly’s antics are killing it online.

His hilarious performance is a top trending video on YouTube.