2 injured, 1 seriously, following head-on collision in Village of Caledonia

CALEDONIA — Caledonia Police are investigating a head-on collision that occurred Tuesday night, March 14th on Hwy 32, north of 7-Mile Rd. Two people were taken to the hospital following the crash.

The preliminary investigation revealed a suspected reckless/intoxicated driver was being followed by a complainant when the suspect vehicle crossed the center line and struck a southbound vehicle head-on.

The suspect driver was transported to St Catherine’s Hospital in Kenosha and police are investigating the possibility of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

The victim of the head-on collision was extricated and transported to Froedtert Hospital by Flight for Life for serious injuries.

The medical conditions of both drivers is unavailable at this time.

A third vehicle was involved in the accident and both occupants had very minor injuries.

Police continue to investigate the accident with assistance from the Wisconsin State Patrol-Traffic Reconstruction Unit.

Information about the accident can be called in to 262-835-4423 ext 139.