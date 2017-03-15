LG's last flagship phone flopped -- but they're back with a new device with several intriguing features. Rich DeMuro joins FOX6 WakeUp to tell you six things you need to know about the LG G6.
6 things to know about the LG G6
-
CES 2017 revisited
-
CES 2017: TV’s are getting bigger yet thinner, Amazon’s Alexa is everywhere!
-
LG shows off chore-performing robots and a TV as thin as wallpaper
-
Gadgets to know: Digital frame, versatile laptop & portable speaker
-
“Talked to him a few times:” Olivia Munn’s ‘Christmas Office Party’ co-stars dish on Aaron Rodgers
-
-
Connected smart devices are listening all the time
-
The “non-verbal town hall” is GOP congressman’s plan to deal with disrupters
-
Here’s how to make your smartphone pictures look like a professional took them
-
American NASA scientist says his work phone was seized at airport
-
‘Can you hear me?’ Scam has police warning people to hang up immediately
-
-
Looking for love in 2017? Local matchmaker shares secret to finding Mr. or Mrs. right
-
Man smashes glass case, steals more than $9K worth of iPhones from Walmart at 2:30 a.m.
-
Lightning strikes causes tree trunk to explode