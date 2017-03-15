× Bucks, Marquette still need to reach deals for final year at BMO Harris Bradley Center

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks and Marquette University are still negotiating lease extensions for each of their final years at the BMO Harris Bradley Center.

Marquette’s lease expired Wednesday, March 15th, and a one-year extension will be needed with the Golden Eagles playing there for the 2017-2018 season.

The Bucks lease expires September 30th, shortly before the start of the team’s final season at the BMO Harris Bradley Center.

Marquette will resume negotiations after the NCAA Tournament games.

CLICK HERE for more on this story via the Milwaukee Business Journal.