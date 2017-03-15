Democrats try to stay focused after portion of Pres. Trump’s 2005 tax returns revealed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- Was Rachel Maddow's big tax return scoop a flop?

A supporter of President Donald Trump said Tuesday night's big reveal turned into a good night for President Trump.

A Democratic consultant said his party should focus on one issue, and it's not President Trump's taxes.

The political world stopped Tuesday night, March 14th for Maddow's big exclusive: President Trump's tax returns. In reality, all the liberal MSNBC host had was a tax form from 12 years ago -- showing that President Trump paid $38 million in taxes on $150 million in income.

Van Mobley, Thiensville village president and a supporter of President Trump said it turned into a good night for the president.

"It shows that he made a lot of money. People have said he's a phony. He's not a phony. He made a lot of money. He paid a lot of taxes as well," Mobley said.

The White House made the tax form public just before Maddow's big reveal. That prompted Democrats to ask, why won't President Trump release more of his tax returns, which the president says are under audit.

Yet Democratic strategist Joe Zepecki said his party needs to prioritize.

"I think it's fair for democrats to ask, why won't he just do what every president in the last 30 or 40 years has done, but I don't think Democrats should focus on this at the expense of the conversation we're having around health care right now," Zepecki said.

Tax returns aren't the only topic of speculation and accusation. President Trump has alleged his predecessor, Barack Obama, wiretapped Trump Tower before the November election.

Terrible! Just found out that Obama had my "wires tapped" in Trump Tower just before the victory. Nothing found. This is McCarthyism! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2017

Is it legal for a sitting President to be "wire tapping" a race for president prior to an election? Turned down by court earlier. A NEW LOW! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2017

I'd bet a good lawyer could make a great case out of the fact that President Obama was tapping my phones in October, just prior to Election! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2017

How low has President Obama gone to tapp my phones during the very sacred election process. This is Nixon/Watergate. Bad (or sick) guy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2017

On Wednesday, the Republican who leads the House Intelligence Committee threw cold water on that claim.

"We don't have any evidence that that took place. Are you going to take the tweets literally? And, if you are, then clearly the president was wrong," Rep. Devin Nunes said.