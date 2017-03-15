Ever wonder how those big balloon displays are made? Here’s a behind the scenes look

PEWAUKEE -- A local artist in Pewaukee creates everything from structures to animals to clothing out of balloons. Carl spent the morning learning all about it at Wisconsin Balloon Decor.

About Wisconsin Balloon Decor (website)

Wisconsin Balloon Decor is a premier, full-service decorating company located in Pewaukee, WI, serving all of Southern Wisconsin. We offer superlative balloon design for weddings, birthdays and corporate clients. We provide exceptional service, with a focus on you: your style, your personality, your vision of your own unique and distinctive event. We meet and exceed your expectations, and we do it all at a reasonable cost.

From simple outdoor affairs to large formal events, we will add the finishing touches to your dream day. Oversized illuminated balloons hanging from the ceiling, whimsical garlands draped down the wedding aisle, commercial arches for car dealers, and custom birthday decorations are just some of the things we offer.