Fans in town for NCAA Tournament games at BMO Harris Bradley Center: “You can feel the excitement”

MILWAUKEE — The BMO Harris Bradley Center in Milwaukee hosts to the NCAA Tournament for the final time. Thursday’s Session I games will feature Butler vs. Winthrop at 12:30 p.m., followed by Minnesota vs. Middle Tennessee State at approximately 3:10 p.m. In Session II on Saturday, Purdue will face off against Vermont at 6:27 p.m., with Iowa State vs. Nevada at about 9:05 p.m.

The NCAA Tournament offers a chance to show off the Brew City.

“We’re in town to follow the Butler Bulldogs! Yay! My brackets have Butler winning the whole thing,” Channa Beth Butcher said.

While they’re here in Milwaukee, these basketball fans will be spending some money.

“It’s a great opportunity for Milwaukee. It’s a great opportunity for all the businesses in Milwaukee,” Jeremy Pust, operating partner at The Brass Alley near the BMO Harris Bradley Center said.

The bar and restaurant will play host to fans.

“Several of the alumni groups are coming in. The team’s coming in. You can feel the excitement,” Pust said.

The Pfister Hotel in downtown Milwaukee is booked beginning Thursday, March 16th.

“As a city and as a hotel, we get to kind of put our best foot forward to the rest of the country,” Tim Smith with the Pfister Hotel said.

Among the grand chandeliers and elegant decor at the hotel were signs of March Madness.

“Let our hair down a little bit for a weekend and have fun with the rest of the country,” Smith said.

dditional seats were just released and limited single-session tickets are now available for the 2017 NCAA Division I men’s basketball championship first- and second-round games at the BMO Harris Bradley Center, officials announced Wednesday, March 15th.

According to BMO Harris Bradley Center officials, ticket prices for Thursday’s first-round games are $66, $76 and $90 for Session I and $76, $86 and $100 for Session II, plus applicable fees.

Tickets for Saturday’s second-round matchups are $81, $91 and $105, plus fees.

Tickets are available at the BMO Harris Bradley Center ticket office or online HERE.

Fans are encouraged to purchase from these two sources only to ensure they receive genuine NCAA championship tickets and not counterfeits.

The tournament began Tuesday, March 14th, with games scheduled in Milwaukee on Thursday, March 16th and Saturday, March 18th.

Thursday’s Session I games will feature Butler vs. Winthrop at 12:30 p.m., followed by Minnesota vs. Middle Tennessee State at approximately 3:10 p.m.

In Session II, Purdue will face off against Vermont at 6:27 p.m., with Iowa State vs. Nevada at about 9:05 p.m.

Saturday game times will be announced following Thursday’s NCAA games.