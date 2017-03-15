× Green Bay Packers sign CB Davon House, re-sign LB Jordan Tripp

GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers have signed CB Davon House and re-signed LB Jordan Tripp.

According to a statement from the Packers, House returns to Green Bay after playing the last two seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars. In 2015, he set career highs with 60 tackles, four interceptions and 23 passes defensed. House was originally selected in the fourth round (131st overall) of the 2011 NFL Draft by the Packers out of New Mexico State. He has played in 72 career games with 33 starts, registering 150 tackles (122 solo), six interceptions, two forced fumbles, a fumble recovery and 60 passes defensed.

The Packers said Tripp was originally selected by the Miami Dolphins in the fifth round (171st overall) of the 2014 NFL Draft out of the University of Montana. After appearing in 13 games as rookie for the Dolphins, he was released on Sept. 5, 2015. Tripp was signed to the Jacksonville Jaguars’ practice squad on Sept. 22, 2015, and then was signed to the active roster on Oct. 10, 2015, where he started one of 12 games played and totaled seven tackles (five solo) and a team-high seven special teams tackles. In 2016, he was released by the Jaguars after training camp and spent time on the Seattle Seahawks’ practice squad and active roster, appearing in seven games with one start before being placed on injured reserve on Dec. 3 and then reaching an injury settlement on Dec. 9. Tripp signed with Green Bay on Dec. 14, appearing in two regular-season games and all three postseason contests.