“I’d be worried:” Stolen guns may be in wrong hands following rash of break-ins to idling vehicles

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee police say stolen guns could be in the hands of criminals after a rash of car break-ins and thefts on the city's north side. Thieves are going up to running vehicles that have been left unattended, and they're either driving off with the car, or taking what's inside.

In winter, it can be tempting to let your car warm up before getting behind the wheel.

"I mean, I understand. It's cold. I understand you got to run in the store to grab something and come out," said Tianna Davis.

The couple minutes of comfort and convenience aren't worth the risk. On Wednesday, March 15th, Milwaukee police said they're investigating several recent reports of criminals driving off in unattended, running vehicles.

Davis' vehicle was stolen early Saturday morning, March 12th at 45th and Meinecke.

"When I looked out the window, it's gone," Davis said.

In Davis' case, she took all the proper precautions -- even putting a lock on her steering wheel and pedal.

"It sucks. I mean, all I can do is wait patiently to get a phone call to say, 'well hey, we located your car. Come get it,'" said Davis.

North side residents said they're on high alert after learning several firearms were recently stolen out of neighbors' cars.

"Any of those guns could pop up anywhere, and with the gunshots that go on around here, I'd be worried about somebody's kid or somebody else getting shot," said Emily Jackson, who lives in area.

Police say gun owners should secure their weapons in a locked box and place that in the trunk.

"People work hard for their stuff and people taking it -- it ain't cool," said Antwuan Lucas.

"You never know what can happen. It's very dangerous out here," said Davis.

Police say if you have questions about making sure your property is safe, you can contact your community liaison officers.