× “It’s every kid’s dream:” Proud parents make their way to Milwaukee for start of NCAA tourney

MILWAUKEE — There is nothing more satisfying for a parent than watching their child live out a dream. Many visitors are doing just that in Milwaukee this week — as their kids play in the NCAA tournament.

All eight teams playing in Milwaukee had practice times on the arena floor on Wednesday afternoon, March 15th. For some of the parents who made the trip, it was a time to reflect.

Rich and Margaret Lewis made the trip to Milwaukee to see their son make one last NCAA tournament run.

“It’s pretty tough knowing that this is his last year, you know? This is his fourth year in the NCAA Tournament. He started out at NC State, being at Butler the last two years, so it`s all coming to an end so we just want him to go out on a good note,” said Rick Lewis.

Watching their son Tyler during Wednesday’s open practice, the Lewis family can’t help but think about how their boy has grown.

“I think his biggest growth has been in his maturity as a person and how he’s grown in his faith,” Rick Lewis said.

The Butler parents say during their down time, they look forward to exploring Milwaukee — at least what’s close to their hotel.

“Finding the best places to eat, you know. I don’t know if I’m gonna walk around — if it’s this cold — very much, ask around, kind of see different things,” said Steve Bennett, whose son plays for Butler.

The Bulldog backers believe coming to Milwaukee offers a slight advantage for the team. Butler played in the Bradley Center earlier this year.

“It should help because the last time Butler played up here, they beat Marquette and the team played very well and he had a good game as well,” Rick Lewis said.

Regardless of how the games go, these parents say they are pleased.

“It’s pretty amazing. Never thought we would be this far, but we just want the best for him,” said Margaret Lewis.

“It’s very special. It’s every kid’s dream,” Rick Lewis said.