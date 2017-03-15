× Man wakes up to smoke detectors after lighting stove to stay warm, falling asleep in Kenosha

KENOSHA — A man’s attempt to stay warm led to a fire in an apartment complex in Kenosha Wednesday night, March 15th.

It happened near Birch Road and 16th Avenue.

Fire officials said the man who lives in a downstairs unit was cold, so he tried to heat his apartment with the stove.

He then fell asleep, and flames from the stove set the cabinets on fire.

The man woke up to the sound of his smoke detectors, and called 911.

The fire destroyed his kitchen and led to significant damage to the unit above his.