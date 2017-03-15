× March Madness: BMO Harris Bradley Center officials release more seats, single-session tickets for NCAA Tourney

MILWAUKEE — Additional seats were just released and limited single-session tickets are now available for the 2017 NCAA Division I men’s basketball championship first- and second-round games at the BMO Harris Bradley Center, officials announced Wednesday, March 15th.

According to BMO Harris Bradley Center officials, ticket prices for Thursday’s first-round games are $66, $76 and $90 for Session I and $76, $86 and $100 for Session II, plus applicable fees.

Tickets for Saturday’s second-round matchups are $81, $91 and $105, plus fees.

Tickets are available at the BMO Harris Bradley Center ticket office or online HERE.

Fans are encouraged to purchase from these two sources only to ensure they receive genuine NCAA championship tickets and not counterfeits.

The tournament began Tuesday, March 14th, with games scheduled in Milwaukee on Thursday, March 16th and Saturday, March 18th.

Thursday’s Session I games will feature Butler vs. Winthrop at 12:30 p.m., followed by Minnesota vs. Middle Tennessee State at approximately 3:10 p.m.

In Session II, Purdue will face off against Vermont at 6:27 p.m., with Iowa State vs. Nevada at about 9:05 p.m.

Saturday game times will be announced following Thursday’s NCAA games.