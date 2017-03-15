Meta House, which helps with addiction, receives $10K from Medical Society of Milwaukee Foundation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Meta House received a big donation on Wednesday, March 15th. The Medical Society of Milwaukee Foundation donated more than $10,000 to the organization.

Meta House helps women reclaim their lives from drug and alcohol addiction.

A former heroin addict talked about what the organization means to her.

"I was lost. I was completely lost. To me, heroin was the end all. I was going to die and I when I got sent to Meta House, they came at me with any and every resource I needed," Christine Hall said.

The money was raised during the Medical Society's annual awards dinner.

Meta House officials said the money will help fund one-on-one counseling for 20 women for 12 weeks.

CLICK HERE to learn more about Meta House.