More store closures on the way for Bon-Ton

MILWAUKEE — Bon-Ton, the parent company of Boston Store is planning to close more department stores.

The company will close four to six stores in 2017, likely toward the end of the year.

Company officials said the decision came after sales dropped more than five percent over the past three months.

They haven’t said which stores will be closed.

Bon-Ton, which splits its corporate headquarters between York, Pennsylvania and Milwaukee operates 263 stores in 25 states.

