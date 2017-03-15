× More than 3,000 Walmart associates in Milwaukee to receive share of $157M in cash bonuses

MILWAUKEE — Walmart announced that more than 850,000 associates in the U.S., including more than 3,100 in Milwaukee, will receive a share of more than $157 million in cash bonuses based on their stores’ performance in the fourth quarter.

According to a new release from Walmart, the bonuses — along with an annual pay raise — were included in their March 9th paycheck.

Walmart associates can earn quarterly bonuses based on the performance of their store. Workers in Milwaukee will share more than $709,500, from more than $3.1 million in Wisconsin.

The bonuses come on the heels of Walmart U.S. recording its strongest comp sales performance of the year in the fourth quarter at 1.8 percent. Customer service and inventory have also improved. For the full fiscal year, U.S. associates shared more than $700 million in bonuses.

“The hard work and dedication consistently demonstrated by our associates has allowed our entire company to succeed,” said Todd Peterson, Walmart regional manager. “We are proud to award more than $3.1 million in bonuses to associates across the state in recognition of their exemplary commitment to our customers and our company.”

Doug McMillon, Walmart President and CEO, shared his own “Thank You” message to associates on Facebook.