× Police: Search underway for 17-year-old boy who may be traveling to Oshkosh

DOOR COUNTY — Sturgeon Bay police are asking for your help in their search for a 17-year-old boy who left their city with two men.

Officials say Louis Amelinckx was reported missing after he left Sturgeon Bay with two men. It is believed Amelinckx traveled to an apartment complex in Green Bay where he stayed several hours before traveling to Oshkosh.

Amelinckx is described as a male, white, who was last seen wearing a black jacket and red sneakers. He may not be wearing different clothing and shoes, officials say.

The Sturgeon Bay Police Department is working this case with several other law enforcement agencies — including the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

If you have information on the whereabouts of Amelinckx, you’re urged to contact the Sturgeon Bay Police Department at 920-746-2450.