Take your tailgate to the next level, but how? Some grilling good recipes

MILWAUKEE -- Brewers Opening Day is just about three weeks away which begs the question: are you ready to tailgate? Suzy Shelstad, the first female grillmaster at the Helm of the Johnsonville Big Taste Grill, joins Real Milwaukee with some savory recipes you can cook up outside the stadium.

This year's Johnsonville Big Taste Grill (BTG) kick off marks the 23rd season that the 53,000-pound semi-turned-grill will hit the road for another tour across the country to raise money for charities. However, when the tour opens on March 24 in Tucson, Ariz., the grill will be home to its first ever female grillmaster, Suzy Shelstad.

Shelstad is a born and bred Wisconsinite and farm girl. She joins the Johnsonville team with years of grilling experience and a passion for flame-grilled brats, which makes her uniquely qualified to run a grill that can cook up to 750 brats at one time or 2,500 brats per hour.

Recipes:

Firestorm Burrito

Brat Crustini