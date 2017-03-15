“Very exciting:” Germantown H.S. rewarded with concert for donating more than 55K items to Goodwill

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GERMANTOWN -- Germantown High School students were rocking out at a private concert featuring multi-platinum, award winning music group on Wednesday, March 15th. And all they had to do was donate more clothing than 160 other schools.

For a teenager, meeting your favorite music group is pretty cool, but what Germantown High School did to win a concert with the British pop group, "Little Mix" is even cooler.

"This is a very exciting time for them," said Cheryl Lightholder, Goodwill manager of communications.

Some students were VIP. They got the opportunity to meet the members of the group.

"Makes these students so excited to participate in the Fall Haul and to potentially get this concert," said Lightholder.

Out of 160 schools, Germantown High School collected 55,500 items for Goodwill.

"The whole school just kind of brought themselves together and tried their best and donated all that they could," said Arianna Neal, Germantown High School junior.

Arianna Neal, Lauren Huettner and Katey St. John, all donated but never believed they'd actually win -- let alone get a personal meet and greet!

"That was so great. They are so nice," said Neal.

"Some of these kids, they've loved them since their first album came out in the U.K. and when they won The X Factor," Lightholder said.

To a high schooler, meeting a big celebrity with millions of fans is pretty cool, but by helping a local charity support thousands with clothing and jobs, students at Germantown High School are the real rock stars.

Menomonee Falls High School came in second in the competition.