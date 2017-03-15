Want to eat like a nutritionist? Here are some supermarket staples

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Would you like to eat like a nutritionist? I'm sure we all would, but getting started can be hard! In fact, our registered dietitian Lisa Grudzielanek says the number one question she gets is "what does she eat?"Lisa joins Real Milwaukee to share her supermarket staples.

Produce

• Baby Kale Salad Kits/Salad Mixes/Salad Kits

• Spaghetti Squash or Zucchini Zoodles

o Naturally low carb, low calorie, gluten-free 'pasta' option

Beverages

• Kombucha

o Provides gut healthy probiotics

o Great tasting flavors

• Bai beverages

o Use the combination of 'smart sweeteners' — erythritol and stevia leaf extract

Grocery

• Bone Broth

o Rich in minerals that support the immune system.

o Contains healing compounds like collagen, glutamine, glycine and proline.

o The collagen in bone broth heals your gut lining and reduces intestinal inflammation.

Dairy

• Siggi`s Yogurt

o Simple ingredients, not a lot of sugar

o 13-16 grams of protein per serving

o More protein than sugar in each container

Frozen

• Fish

o Salmon contain heart healthy omega 3 fats 1500mg per 3 oz cooked portion

• Mixed veggies

o Use frozen when time is tight

• Cauliflower rice

o Easy was to increase veggie intake

• Almond & Coconut Milk dessert

o Non-dairy option

o Small indulgence support