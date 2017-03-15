Wisconsin State Fair: Kip Moore, Pentatonix to headline Main Stage on 2 nights of fair

WEST ALLIS — The Wisconsin State Fair announced on Wednesday, March 15th two additional shows slated for the Main Stage presented by Potawatomi Hotel & Casino during this year’s State Fair.

For starters, multi-platinum country superstar Kip Moore will rock the Main Stage with Maggie Rose on Saturday, Aug. 5 at 8 p.m. Singer/songwriter Maggie Rose, who has recently performed with Tim McGraw, Martina McBride and Sheryl Crow, will open the show. Tickets for the show are $39 and $29.

Meanwhile, Grammy award-winning Pentatonix will bring a new beat to State Fair on Tuesday, Aug. 8 at 7:30 p.m.

With nearly 13 million YouTube subscribers, 2.2 billion video views and two No. 1 Billboard Top 200 albums, Pentatonix has quickly made a name for itself in the music industry. All seating for this show is reserved, and tickets are $39 and $29.

Tickets for these two shows, along with Retro Futura, will go ON SALE Friday, March 24 at 9 a.m. at WiStateFair.com and the State Fair Ticket Office. Print-at-home and mail-order options are available online, and service fees will apply. The Ticket Office is located at 7722 W. Greenfield Ave. in West Allis and is open Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. All Main Stage tickets INCLUDE FAIR ADMISSION when purchased prior to entering the Fair Park. Previously announced shows, John Mellencamp, for KING & COUNTRY and I Love The 90’s, are also on sale now.

The 2017 Wisconsin State Fair, presented by U.S. Cellular, will take place Thursday, Aug. 3 – Sunday, Aug. 13.