Wisconsin State Fair: Kip Moore, Pentatonix to headline Main Stage on 2 nights of fair

WEST ALLIS — The Wisconsin State Fair announced on Wednesday, March 15th two additional shows slated for the Main Stage presented by Potawatomi Hotel & Casino during this year’s State Fair.

NASHVILLE, TN – JUNE 09: Singer-songwriter Kip Moore performs on stage at the HGTV Lodge at CMA Music Fest on June 9, 2016 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Davis/Getty Images for HGTV )

For starters, multi-platinum country superstar Kip Moore will rock the Main Stage with Maggie Rose on Saturday, Aug. 5 at 8 p.m. Singer/songwriter Maggie Rose, who has recently performed with Tim McGraw, Martina McBride and Sheryl Crow, will open the show. Tickets for the show are $39 and $29.

Meanwhile, Grammy award-winning Pentatonix will bring a new beat to State Fair on Tuesday, Aug. 8 at 7:30 p.m.

With nearly 13 million YouTube subscribers, 2.2 billion video views and two No. 1 Billboard Top 200 albums, Pentatonix has quickly made a name for itself in the music industry. All seating for this show is reserved, and tickets are $39 and $29.

LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 12: (L-R) Recording artists Avi Kaplan, Kirstin Maldonado, Scott Hoying, Mitch Grassi, and Kevin Olusola of music group Pentatonix perform onstage during The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS)

Tickets for these two shows, along with Retro Futura, will go ON SALE Friday, March 24 at 9 a.m. at WiStateFair.com and the State Fair Ticket Office. Print-at-home and mail-order options are available online, and service fees will apply. The Ticket Office is located at 7722 W. Greenfield Ave. in West Allis and is open Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. All Main Stage tickets INCLUDE FAIR ADMISSION when purchased prior to entering the Fair Park. Previously announced shows, John Mellencamp, for KING & COUNTRY and I Love The 90’s, are also on sale now.

The 2017 Wisconsin State Fair, presented by U.S. Cellular, will take place Thursday, Aug. 3 – Sunday, Aug. 13.