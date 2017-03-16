× 19-year-old Sheboygan woman seriously injured in rollover crash in Washington Co.

JACKSON — A 19-year-old Sheboygan woman was seriously injured after a single-vehicle crash on Highway 60 near Cedar Parkway in the Village of Jackson shortly after 11:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 15th.

Police say the woman failed to negotiate a roundabout, went airborne and landed in the ditch before rolling over several times. The woman was found lying on the side of the highway after crawling out of the vehicle.

The driver was initially transported to Froedtert St. Joseph’s Hospital by Jackson Rescue, and then transferred to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa by Flight for Life.

She was reportedly conscious and alert on Thursday morning.

Washington County deputies assisted at the scene. Due to the complexity of the crash, police also requested assistance from the sheriff’s Crash Reconstruction Team.

Eastbound Highway 60 at Cedar Parkway was closed until about 4:00 a.m.