“I am lucky to still be here:” Shocking video shows woman being struck by car in Hales Corners

HALES CORNERS -- A Muskego woman is facing a long and expensive road to recovery after she was hit by a car earlier this month. Now, she's forced to rely on her family, friends and strangers for help.

Kim Sahin was leaving The Hale House two weeks ago, when a car came into the lot, looped around to go out, and slammed into her. It's an accident that's left her depending on others for even the most basic needs.

Kathy Kohl took dinner home for Sahin. It's one of the tasks she's taken on as Sahin recovers.

"Just doing what us moms normally do; running around, pick up the kids, drop them off. I took her daughter to the dentist appointment, picked her up from school -- things like that," said Kohl.

Sahin says she's uncomfortable with the arrangement but has no choice. After the incident, she was left with a concussion, a busted hip and a broken arm. It was nearly much worse.

"Went underneath the car and it just barely missed my head. I remember pulling my head back and having the tire skim across my face so I am lucky, in that respect, to still be here," said Sahin.

Sahin is alive but now struggles with the fact she can't do her photography business because of the nerve damage, nor can she do her part-time billing job. Neither source of income comes with disability insurance either.

"Being a single parent, you do everything yourself, and I don't think you realize how much you actually do until something like this happens," said Sahin.

According to the police report, the driver side-swiped a pole in her haste and panicked, accidentally hitting the gas instead of the brake. She received a ticket.

While she won't get into the legal aspect of her situation, Sahin says she's in a bad place. Her friend does the asking for her:

"She's a single mom and she needs help and I know Muskego will come through," said Kohl.

Sahin says she'll be out of work for at least another six weeks.

There's now a GoFundMe page set up to help with her bills.