“A great experience for everyone:” NCAA basketball brings big business to downtown

MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee is in a March Madness of its own. The Big East Tournament just wrapped up and now it's time for some of the best men's teams in the country to take center court in the NCAA Tournament.

The party started early downtown, with man bars and restaurants opening hours ahead of schedule and the fans appreciated it as many are in from out of town. This weekend is sure to be a blast for basketball fans and big business for bar owners.

Andrew Meeks and his friends are staying throughout the tournament.

"It's been fun, we just grabbed breakfast, we just got tickets," said Andrew Meeks, from Minnesota.

All their favorite teams are in Milwaukee Thursday night.

"We're all coming in from Minneapolis but we went to school in Minnesota, Purdue, Iowa State -- so all of our teams ended up in one spot which is perfect," said Meeks.

The group picked the perfect party spot, the tent at The Loaded Slate.

"We play all the games, hang all their banners up, their flags up, make it a great experience for everyone that comes in the city," said John Kuntz, The Loaded Slate owner.

The large space accommodates 800 people with ten, 60-inch televisions surrounding the interior, two bars with draught and canned beer and two 240-inch projectors displaying the games on the ceiling.

"It's amazing, the best part of it is making people smile, customer service that's why we're in this business; make people happy," said Kuntz.

Many bar owners say they ordered extra kegs and food to ensure they have enough for the wave of basketball fans. It's a busy weekend for hotels as well, many in the area are booked through the weekend.