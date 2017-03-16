× Additional $1M available for qualified Milwaukee Co. residents who apply for energy assistance in March

MILWAUKEE — An additional $1 million is available for qualified residents in Milwaukee County who apply for Energy Assistance during the month of March.

“Starting on March 27, We Energies will begin to send disconnection notices for those behind in bill payments,” said Hector Colon, director of the Milwaukee County Department of Health and Human Services said in a statement. “For the third consecutive year, we are able to provide additional funding to help our residents in need of some extra support. Customers who are setting up payment plans with We Energies through the end of this month can benefit from proactive crisis assistance, a $300 incentive towards establishing a payment plan.”

This benefit is the only initiative that can replace a customer’s down payment. It will serve those who are setting up payment plans with We Energies, current We Energies customers and eligible applicants to the Energy Assistance program.

The benefit is available until all funding has been dispersed. It is expected to be available through March 31st, 2017.

“We have currently served more than 46,000 households this year with the Energy Assistance program,” County Executive Chris Abele said in the statement. “That’s 4,000 more households than last year at this time. Our goal is to serve over 70,000 households this year – to help them stay warm, keep their lights on and avoid an energy crisis. We are on track to meet, and even exceed this goal.”

To qualify for proactive crisis assistance, customers must have made a minimum of two separate monthly payments since September 1st, 2016 and must have a current 2016-17 energy application. This financial incentive aims to assist Milwaukee residents in setting up a payment plan and eliminate the threat of disconnection in summer months. This offer will not be available to oil, propane or heat-included customers.

This year, qualified residents do not need to wait in line to apply. They can schedule an appointment to apply at a time convenient for them any time before May 15th, 2017.

