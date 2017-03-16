Angry customer throws ‘under-seasoned’ fries at restaurant in Georgia

Clayton County, Georgia (WGCL) — An angry customer has been accused of throwing food and damaging a cash register at a Zaxby’s restaurant in Clayton County.

Police say she was upset with the way her food was prepared.

The incident occurred at the restaurant in the 6600 block of Tara Blvd. on March 10.

After originally going through the drive-thru, police say the woman went inside the restaurant to complain about her food, which was re-prepared.

Police say the woman took the food and asked for a refund, but was declined.

After her request for a refund was declined, police say she yelled several explicit words, thew both containers of food and punched the register, which was damaged beyond repair, according to authorities.

Police say they’re still trying to identify the woman, who faces a damage to property charge.