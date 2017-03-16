Beglan Academy of Irish Dance teaches students all of ages

MILWAUKEE -- The Beglan Academy of Irish Dance teaches students of all ages. And some of them will soon be traveling to the World Championships. Carl joins FOX6 WakeUp.

About Beglan Academy of Irish Dance (website)

Beglan Academy of Irish dance was founded in 2007 by former Riverdance lead dance, Sean Beglan, TCRG, and his wife and former Riverdance troupe member, Jillian (Winke) Beglan. Both world medalists who chose to set up their school in the Midwest where Jillian grew up.

Beglan Academy has gained a reputation for bring a tight knit school with a family-like atmosphere, all while still achieving regional and international success in the competitive world.

Beglan Academy is about more than just Irish dance. We hope to provide a place where every student can thrive and reach their highest potential. We challenge, encourage and nurture each individual student. Being a part of our dance family means we teach each student to work hard and cheer on their friends and competitors.