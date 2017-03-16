CHICAGO, IL - MARCH 04: Dwyane Wade #3 of the Chicago Bulls looses control of the ball as he goes up for a shot against the LA Clippers at the United Center on March 4, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. The Clippers defeated the Bulls 101-91. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)
Bulls’ Dwyane Wade out for the season with fractured right elbow
CHICAGO, IL - MARCH 04: Dwyane Wade #3 of the Chicago Bulls looses control of the ball as he goes up for a shot against the LA Clippers at the United Center on March 4, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. The Clippers defeated the Bulls 101-91. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)
CHICAGO — Chicago Bulls star Dwyane Wade will miss the rest of the season with a fractured right elbow.
The Bulls said an MRI revealed the fracture. Wade was injured in the fourth quarter of the game against the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday night. He collided with Grizzlies forward Zach Randolph and said after the game that he felt his elbow pop.
Wade averaged 18.6 points and 4.5 rebounds in his first season with his hometown Bulls. But the homecoming has been marred by a 32-36 record that has the Bulls out of the playoffs in the Eastern Conference amid discord in the locker room.
The Bulls have lost six of their last seven games. They next play at Washington on Friday.